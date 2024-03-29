Salman Khan pays tribute to Satish Kaushik at ‘Patna Shuklla’ screening

Salman Khan, the beloved Bollywood icon, attended the Mumbai screening of ‘Patna Shuklla’ with a heavy heart on Thursday evening. During a chat with the media, emotions welled up in Salman as he fondly remembered the late actor Satish Kaushik, who held a special place in his heart.

Expressing his admiration for Kaushik, Salman highlighted the late actor’s dedication to his craft, noting that Kaushik had completed all his commitments before his untimely demise. Kaushik’s presence in the film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ left a lasting impression on Salman and his family, making his absence deeply felt.

Satish Kaushik, a versatile figure in Indian cinema, left behind a legacy of memorable performances. From his iconic roles in ‘Mr. India’ and ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’ to his directorial venture ‘Tere Naam’, Kaushik’s contributions to the industry were cherished by fans and peers alike. His recent portrayal as a judge in ‘Patna Shuklla’ further solidifies his impact on the silver screen.

At the event, the trailer for ‘Patna Shuklla’ was unveiled, offering a glimpse into the film’s gripping narrative. The story revolves around Raveena, played by the talented Manav Vij, as she fights against injustices plaguing the education system. Kaushik’s portrayal of a judge adds depth to the courtroom drama, elevating the film’s narrative.

Directed by Vivek Budakoti, ‘Patna Shuklla’ promises to be a compelling watch, shedding light on pertinent issues while delivering powerful performances. The film is set to premiere on an OTT platform on March 29, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in its captivating storyline.

As Salman Khan continues to support his brother Arbaaz Khan, who has produced the film, his heartfelt tribute to Satish Kaushik serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring impact of talent and camaraderie in the world of cinema.