Ananya Panday talks about working with rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who were vacationing in Europe, have sparked dating rumors. Despite neither of them confirming their relationship status, fans eagerly anticipate their on-screen collaboration. During a recent interview conducted amidst the promotions of Dream Girl 2, Ananya fielded fan questions, including one inquiring about her potential collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his role in Aashiqui 2.

Engaging in a conversation, someone asked Ananya regarding her intentions to work alongside both Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya said, “I don’t know, when there’s a good enough script to work with both of them. I mean I have already worked with Kartik before and it was great fun. So hopefully, we’ll do Pati Patni Aur Voh 2 or something like that.” She then added, “And I’ve never worked with Adi but it will be good fun to work with him.”

During the same interview, another fan asked Ananya about her marriage plans, and she provided the response “I’m still very young, so not soon. Someday, I really want to get married but not soon.”

Ananya and Aditya go together in various eateries and cinemas in Mumbai, frequently captured in photographs side by side. Speculations about their relationship initially emerged during the previous season of “Koffee with Karan.” It was during this time that Karan hinted at the duo spending considerable time together at his 50th birthday celebration.

Regarding their professional commitments, Ananya Panday is currently promoting her upcoming comedic film, Dream Girl 2. In this movie, she shares the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will release on August 25, 2023.

She recently made a special appearance in the song “Heart Throb”. It features in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Aditya will to make an appearance in Anurag Basu’s forthcoming directorial project, “Metro In Dino,” alongside Sara Ali Khan.