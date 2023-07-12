New lovebirds Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together

After Aryan Khan, now Ananya Panday, the grapevine has it, is going around with Aditya Roy Kapoor. Though, so far neither of the two has confirmed or denied the relationship. The rumour mill went into overdrive after they came together at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party last year. Then there was a lull. But just yesterday, they shared photos from a rock concert in Spain. This led to speculation that they were together in Spain and that they were together.

Their photos from Lisbon surfaced again to cement the rumours as facts.

Pictures shared by Manav Manglani show Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur getting cosy as they went about discovering Lisbon. One of the photos shows Aditya with his arms around Ananya as they watched the scenic beauty of Lisbon. Ananya can be seen in a simple black dress while Aditya is wearing a charcoal grey T-shirt and black shorts.

Yesterday, Ananya also shared a video on her Instagram stories from Spain of her Arctic Monkeys’ concert.

“Nothing quite like the @arcticmonkeys (heart emoji) My favorite song ever,” Ananya wrote.

No sooner had Ananya posted, Aditya Roy Kapur also went ahead to share his video enjoying the same concert. This led fans to speculate whether the two were finally one.

While Ananya has on one or two occasions made it clear that she is too young to marry, Aditya Roy Kapur has preferred not to speak about it.