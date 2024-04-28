Bipasha Basu shares heartfelt anniversary wish for Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu poured her heart out on social media, marking the 8th anniversary of her union with actor Karan Singh Grover. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of endearing snapshots capturing their journey together, accompanied by a touching message that exuded love and gratitude.

In her heartfelt caption, Bipasha expressed her overwhelming feelings, reminiscing about the swift passage of time since they became husband and wife. She thanked Karan for his ever-growing love, sprinkled with hashtags like #monkeylove and #choosingsunshine, emphasizing their journey of happiness.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

The shared pictures spoke volumes, portraying moments brimming with love and warmth between the couple, evoking joy and contentment. As expected, the post stirred a flurry of emotions among fans and friends who flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and affectionate emoticons.

Notably, ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Arti Singh couldn’t contain her emotions, joining the chorus of well-wishers showering love on the couple.

Bipasha and Karan’s love story unfolded on the set of ‘Alone’ in 2015, blossoming into a beautiful journey that culminated in their wedding in April 2016, following a year of courtship. Their joy multiplied with the arrival of their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, born on November 12, 2022, as announced by Bipasha on Instagram, celebrating the tangible manifestation of their love.

While the couple savors these precious moments in their personal lives, Karan Singh Grover continues to make waves in his professional endeavors. His recent appearance in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming aerial action thriller ‘Fighter’, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, marks another milestone in his career.

As Bipasha and Karan celebrate their journey of love and companionship, their fans eagerly anticipate more heartwarming moments from this adorable duo, wishing them endless happiness and togetherness in the years ahead.