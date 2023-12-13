Amruta Subhash’s husband cheers for intimate scenes in ‘Lust Stories 2’

In a candid revelation during the Netflix Actors Roundtable, the versatile actor Amruta Subhash shed light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics of shooting intimate scenes for Lust Stories 2, including the support of her husband. The anthology, known for its bold narratives, featured a segment titled “Mirror,” directed by Konkona Sen Sharma. Amruta’s portrayal in the film has garnered acclaim, but the journey to capturing those intense moments on screen was not without its challenges.

Opening up about her initial reservations, Amruta shared how the script presented a plethora of intimate scenes that left her apprehensive. Seeking a comfort zone, she approached Konkona Sen Sharma, affectionately known as ‘Koko,’ and expressed the need for some time to ease into the idea of filming such scenes, particularly with her real-life best friend, Shrikant Yadav, who played her co-star.

Interestingly, Amruta revealed that her long-time friend Shrikant Yadav was also grappling with nerves over the prospect of filming intimate scenes with her. Their history as friends added an extra layer of complexity to the situation. “He’s like ‘main tere saath ye nahi kar sakta (I can’t do this with you),’” Amruta shared.

Advertisement

However, a surprising source of encouragement emerged in the form of Amruta’s husband, who is not only a friend to Shrikant but also an actor himself. In a light-hearted moment that drew laughter from the panel, Amruta disclosed, “My husband is his friend and also an actor. He is telling him ‘tu karlega, acche se karlega (you’ll do it well).'”

The revelation provided a glimpse into the supportive network that exists within the industry, where personal relationships and camaraderie play a crucial role in navigating the challenges of portraying intimate scenes on screen. The Netflix Actors’ Roundtable, attended by prominent stars including Kajol, Jaydeep Ahlawat, Kareena Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sanya Malhotra, offered a platform for these artists to share their experiences and insights into the intricacies of their craft. Amruta Subhash’s candid account added a human touch to the art of filmmaking, showcasing the blend of vulnerability and resilience that goes into creating impactful performances.