Scooby-Doo live-action series in the works for Netflix

Hey there, mystery-solving gang! Guess what? It looks like our favorite crime-busting pooch, Scooby-Doo, might be hitting our screens in a whole new way soon!

According to reports from Variety, Netflix is cooking up something special: a live-action series based on the beloved Scooby-Doo franchise. Can you believe it?

The series, tentatively titled ‘Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series,’ is in the works with seasoned writers Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg at the helm. Sources suggest that Netflix is pretty keen on the idea, with talks of a script-to-series commitment underway.

Details about the plot are still hush-hush, but word on the street is that it’ll be a one-hour drama, staying true to the spirit of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon that we all know and love.

Behind the scenes, Warner Bros. Television is set to produce the series, with big names like Josh Appelbaum, Scott Rosenberg, Andre Nemec, and Jeff Pinkner serving as executive producers.

For those who might not know, Scooby-Doo has been a household name since his debut in 1969, created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears. Since then, he’s been cracking cases and winning hearts with his pals Velma, Daphne, Fred, and Shaggy.

This isn’t the first time Scooby-Doo has made the leap to live-action. Remember the 2002 hit film starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini? That one was a box office smash, raking in over $250 million worldwide! And let’s not forget its sequel, ‘Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed,’ which had fans howling for more.

But Scooby’s adventures don’t stop there. Over the years, there have been numerous animated series and films keeping the mystery alive for new generations of fans.

So, get ready to grab some Scooby Snacks and join the gang, because it looks like we’re in for another wild ride with Scooby-Doo and the gang!