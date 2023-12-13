Soni Razdan defends star kids’ talent amidst nepotism debate

In a candid response to the swirling debate around nepotism, seasoned actress Soni Razdan has weighed in on the matter, emphasizing that individuals like Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor are undeniably talented individuals deserving recognition in their own right. Razdan, renowned as the mother of Bollywood luminary Alia Bhatt, addressed the issue sparked by a viral Instagram post by Freddy Birdy that had caught the public’s eye.

The Instagram post by Birdy provocatively asserted, “The people who moan on and on social media about nepotism are people whose parents had careers they would want to stay a million miles away from.” In response, Soni Razdan took to the comments section, unleashing a thoughtful perspective on the intricate subject of nepotism that has long dominated conversations within the film industry.

Razdan posed a rhetorical question, asking whether a child should automatically inherit the first right of refusal to their parent’s profession. Drawing a parallel to other professions, she astutely pointed out that children of dentists, for instance, don’t seem to attract the same level of scrutiny for following in their parents’ footsteps. Soni Razdan empathetically acknowledged the challenges faced by star kids, shedding light on the tremendous pressure they grapple with in their pursuit of success.

Having once navigated the entertainment industry as an outsider herself, Razdan shared a nugget of wisdom that resonated with her personal experience: “the world doesn’t owe you a living.” She advocated for resilience and adaptability, suggesting that if one cannot cope with the demands of a particular profession, it might be prudent to explore alternatives.