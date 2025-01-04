Logo

# Bollywood

Amidst divorce rumors, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya spotted at Mumbai airport

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya return to Mumbai after New Year celebrations, spotted at the airport in casual attire.

Statesman Web | January 5, 2025 12:22 am

Image Source: Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya were spotted returning to Mumbai on Saturday after a festive New Year getaway.

The family was seen exiting the Mumbai airport, greeting photographers with warm smiles and New Year wishes.

The trio kept it casual, with Abhishek donning a comfortable grey hoodie paired with black tracks, while Aishwarya opted for a simple black sweatshirt and jeggings, and little Aaradhya looked adorable in a vibrant blue sweatshirt, adding a splash of color to the family’s ensemble.

Recently, the Bachchans attended an important event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where Aaradhya is a student. The couple was seen supporting their daughter at the school’s annual function, accompanied by Aishwarya’s mother, Brindya Rai.

The family appeared to share a special moment as they cheered for Aaradhya’s performance.

In a heartwarming clip from December 19, the Bachchan family was joined by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek was seen guiding Aishwarya, holding her hand protectively and ensuring her dupatta didn’t touch the ground as they entered the event together.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan’s latest project, ‘I Want to Talk’, directed by Shoojit Sircar, hit theaters on November 22.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s performance in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2’ earned her the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai.

