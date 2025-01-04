Abhijeet Bhattacharya takes a jibe at AR Rahman’s style of working

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has often stirred controversies with his comments. Recently, the singer took a dig at Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman for his unconventional style of working. Notably, Abhijeet and Rahman only collaborated on one song, ‘Ae Nazneen Suno Na.’ In a recent interview, Abhijeet said that Rahman kept delaying the recording, and eventually didn’t show up in the studio. He also mocked Rahman’s rumoured preference for working at odd hours. He said that one cannot mask the lack of a system under creativity.

During an interview with Bollywood Thikana, the singer talked about why he has collaborated only once with Rahman. He said, “During that time, I was getting calls from all the major composers. Anu Malik would be on the line, and then Anand-Milind would call, and then Jatin-Lalit would call. I was busy dubbing all the time. I went (to meet Rahman) and was left waiting at the hotel.”

Continuing, Abhijeet Bhattacharya said, “I decided that I can’t keep waiting and that we could record in the morning. At 2 am, I get a call summoning me to the studio. Am I crazy? I said that I was asleep. I went in the morning, but he was not there. They don’t have the habit of working at regular hours. I’m used to working in a systematic manner. Now, in the name of creativity, if you say that you will record at 3:33 am, I don’t get it.”

Further, the singer stated on the recording day, an assistant of Rahman’s was at the studio who was the one in charge. “Because of the air-conditioning in my room, I had a cold. But he insisted that I sing. I’ve done a lot of hit songs for super-flop movies, and this was one of them. Nobody watched the film.” Crediting the renowned composer for the track, Abhijeet said, “The song belongs to Rahman.” Continuing with the anecdote, he said, “I kept asking for Rahman, but didn’t get a firm answer. An artist doesn’t become big or small by doing these things… I was told that I should have waited for him and left later. But I told them that I had prior commitments.”

The collaborative track ‘Ae Nazneen Suno Na’ features in the film ‘Dil Hai Dil Mein.’ The film emerged as a box office dud; however, the track boasts a fandom of its own.