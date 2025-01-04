Ahead of ‘Fateh’ release, Sonu Sood reveals Salman Khan once spiked his drink

Apart from his pulse-pounding action sequences, Sonu Sood is known for his fit lifestyle and chiselled physique. Currently, he is gearing up for his maiden directorial ‘Fateh’ which is also headlining. The film promises a pulsating action spectacle. In a recent interview, the actor talked about his strict diet and how he is a teetotaler. Sood revealed that several co-stars tried to make him drink alcohol and Salman Khan once spiked his drink as well.

In a conversation with Jist, Sonu Sood talked about his diet and food habits. He said, “I am a vegetarian. My diet is very boring. Whenever someone comes home, they say that I eat hospital food at home. I tell them that this is my plate, you eat whatever you want. Besides me, everyone eats non-vegetarian food. Sabke liye acha khaana banta hai. We have the best of cooks.”

He continued, “However, I have never thrown a tantrum in school, college, or even now. Lately, I have stopped eating chapatis. In the afternoon, I eat a small bowl of dal and rice. For breakfast, I eat egg-white omelet, salad, avocado, sauteed vegetables or papaya. But yes, I eat healthy, I don’t cheat on my diet. I eat makki ki roti sometimes, but only once in a while. It is important to be consistent.”

Talking about alcohol, Sood revealed he has never had it in his life. However, several colleagues have tried to spike his drinks often. The actor revealed, “I don’t drink at all. Many co-stars have tried to make me try alcohol ki ‘Isko aaj try karva ke rahenge.’ Many have tried spiking my drink secretly. Salman bhai ko bada shauk rehta tha, kehte ki, ‘Ek kaam kar zara, Red Bull ke andar daal ke laa thodi’.” He added, “He used to hand me a glass slyly, and I used to give it back. He kept looking at my glass if I gave it to someone else. When someone has a hobby of drinking, they like others to drink as well, which is fine. But, nahi pee kabhi, I never felt like it.”

Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’ focuses on an ex-special ops operative, who spirals into the depths of a cybercrime syndicate. He uncovers the dark forces that threaten to fracture countless lives. This happens after a young woman is duped in a dangerous scam. In the film, Sonu Sood embarks on a ‘John Wick’-like rampage with the death toll reaching new stats every moment. Apart from Sood, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. For the film, he has collaborated with musicians from Hans Zimmer’s team to elevate the visual spectacle.

Moreover, for his directorial debut, Sood has worked with ace Hollywood technicians for stunt coordination. These include fight coordinator Federico Berte (‘Cobra Kai’) and fight choreographer Filip Ciprian Florian (‘The Woman King’). Moreover, action director/stunt coordinator Lee Whittaker (‘Captain Marvel’) is also a part of the project.

‘Fateh’ is going to release on January 10, 2025.