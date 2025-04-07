Mouni Roy performs her own daunting stunts in ‘The Bhootnii’

The anticipation meter is running high for the upcoming horror action-comedy ‘The Bhootnii.’ Following a spooky teaser, fans expect the film to be a nail-biting ride. The film features a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, and Aasif Khan. Mouni, who plays a ghost named ‘Mohabbat’ has now shared a thrilling behind-the-scenes detail.

For the slated release, the actress has performed all her daunting stunts herself. Speaking about the same she said, “I have performed all my stunts myself in the film. I am thankfully trained and have become used to wearing harnesses and doing stunts, thanks to my previous work. So, it was a rather easy process. I think stunts are a form of choreography and I consider myself a decent dancer and a quick learner. And shooting for 2 full seasons of a supernatural TV show and an entire fantasy fiction film gave me all the training needed for The Bhootnii. Not to mention, the film had an amazing stunt team, and my co-stars were great.” The revelation has piqued fans curiosities as they wait to catch the spook.

Recently, the makers also dropped a gripping teaser for the slated film. The teaser shows Sanjay Dutt in a fierce avatar. The actor wields two swords as he takes on sinister spirits. Moreover, the clip promises a dose of romance as Sunny Singh’s character pleads with the spirit to bring back his lost love.

Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt are bankrolling the title. Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt are serving as co-producers. The title is produced under the banners, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures. ‘The Bhootnii’ is going to release on 18th April 2025.

