When Ranbir Kapoor confessed his love for Anushka Sharma and faced rejection

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharam share a strong bond of friendship. Their quirky antics and camaraderie have often stirred waves. During the promotion of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ in 2016, the duo often got candid about their friendship. In one such interview, Ranbir slyly revealed that he was once in love with Anushka but she friend-zoned him. In humour, the actor dubbed her ‘champion’ of friend-zoning.

During their conversation with Mastii, Ranbir revealed that Anushka had mastered the art of friend-zoning people. He revealed that one of Anushka’s actor friends had actually fallen for her, but she had friend-zoned him. A visibly stunned Anushka quickly offered her defence. She explained that due to growing up in an army household, had always had male friends. For her, it was natural to bond with both boys and girls in the same way.

After the host talked about misreading gestures, Ranbir said, “Yeh par ladkon ko samajh mein nahi aata hai.” Talking about Anushka, he said, “Accha, iske saath mujhe pata hai, jo acchi dosti dosti mein unko isse pyaar ho gaya hai. Aur unhone bola ki, ‘Nahi yaar, aisa kuch nahi, main dost hi hoon.’” He added, “Main sirf yeh bol dunga uska bhi surname Kapoor hai.”

To this, Anushka replied, “Main na army background se aati hoon actually. Toh kya hai hum log… Meri aisa hi nahi thi ki meri ladkiya hi friends thi. Hum log kitchen sets ke saath khelte the. Aisa nahi tha. Toh hum log matlab… ladhko ke saath khelte the.”

On the personal front, Anushka Sharma married Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in December 2017 after dating for a few years. In January 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Vamika. In February 2024, they welcomed their son, Akaay. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in 2022. The two are parents to a daughter, Raha Kapoor.