Ali Fazal posts a sweet birthday wish for Richa Chadha

In a heartfelt display of affection, Ali Fazal recently took to his Instagram account to extend belated birthday wishes to his beloved wife, Richa Chadha. The couple, who exchanged vows in 2020, has been a beacon of love and companionship in the glitzy realm of Bollywood.

Ali, demonstrating his romantic side, shared a charming video encapsulating cherished moments from their journey together, including snippets from their pre-wedding festivities, such as the enchanting sangeet ceremony. The video, a nostalgic montage of their shared experiences, resonates with the warmth and genuine connection the couple exudes.

Expressing his sentiments in a heartfelt note accompanying the video, Ali wrote, “Am posting the same one you sent me for my birthday…! This is your month. Happy Birthdays my love. Am happy. @therichachadha!” The endearing gesture not only underscored Ali’s thoughtfulness but also highlighted the mutual admiration and camaraderie that defines their relationship.

It’s noteworthy that Richa Chadha had reciprocated the sentiment by sharing the same video on Ali’s birthday in the preceding year, exemplifying the reciprocity that characterizes their bond. Fans, quick to catch the sweet exchange, flooded the comments section, showering the couple with adoration and endearments, labeling them as the ‘best jodi’ in the industry.

Richa Chadha, having celebrated her birthday on December 18, found herself at the center of Ali’s attention as he embraced his husband duties with a love-soaked video tribute. The couple’s public displays of affection have endeared them to fans, solidifying their status as one of Bollywood’s most cherished pairs.

Their journey from courtship to marital bliss has been a source of inspiration for many, and Ali’s touching gesture serves as a testament to the enduring love they share. As the duo continues to navigate the highs and lows of life together, fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses into the love story that has captivated the hearts of many.