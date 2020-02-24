Superstar Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The film which was earlier scheduled to release on March 27th gets a new release date.

Now, the makers have decided to release the film three days prior to the previous schedule.

Announcing the same, Akshay took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video featuring him, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Ain’t no time for crime ‘coz Aa Rahi Hai Police! #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide on 24th March. #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch (sic).”

Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn also shared the video on their social media handles.

In the video released by the makers to announce the change in the release date of the film, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn are seen getting ready for March 24th. Akshay Kumar also features in the promotional video.

The release date of Sooryavanshi is changed because of a number of reasons. Come March 24, all the theatres in Mumbai will remain open 24/7.

Maharashtra government recently approved the proposal of opening retail outlets 24/7 in order to boost the state economy. And also March 25 marks Gudi Padwa, an important Maharashtrian festival. The makers thought of cashing on this and, thus, are releasing the film on a Tuesday instead of the coming Friday.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film is the fourth in the director’s cop universe. While in Singham and Singham Returns, Ajay Devgn was seen donning the police uniform, in Simmba, Ranveer Singh played a jovial police officer. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will be seen rescuing people wearing khaki.

Jackie Shroff will be seen playing an important role in Sooryanvanshi. Earlier, Rohit Shetty took to social media to announce Jackie’s association with the film. Sharing a picture of himself with the actor, he wrote, “Just when you thought you knew all the characters of Our Cop Universe…Presenting to you. The Man Himself…JACKIE SHROFF… And…Surprise Abhi bhi baaki hai mere Dost.”

Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role.