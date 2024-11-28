Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law Shrima Rai shuts trolls accusing her of leveraging the actor’s name

Recently, a Reddit thread featuring the comments section of Shrima Rai, Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law went viral. Aishwarya, who is the daughter of Brindya Rai and the late Krishnaraj Rai, also has a brother, Aditya Rai. While the ‘Dhoom 2’ star has several pictures with her mother on social media, she seldom posts snaps with her brother’s family. In the post’s comment section, a user enquired why doesn’t Shrima post snaps with Aishwarya and Aaradhya. To this, she asked the user to check if Aishwarya posts pictures with them.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai drops ‘Bachchan’ at Dubai event, divorce rumors ignite

The Reddit thread emerged after Shrima shared the photograph of a flower bouquet sent to her by Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. Since the post came amid Aishwarya and Abhishek’s divorce rumours, netizens did a little digging. Soon, fans took over the comment section of the threads. One fan noted, “Weren’t there rumours that she was misusing Aishwarya’s name for some business deals and Aish found out, and all hell broke, plus her bro and his wife were not living with Aish’s mother? They had some problems?”

Advertisement



Meanwhile, another wrote, “Madam was fully capitalising on ash’s name when she was working with a bank. I was in the same team as her and we all have seen her doing that. She was literally kept cos of that and in the hope that she has the connect and power to bring high profile clients like ash. Else her behaviour was a big put off. She used to have so much attitude as if she is the miss world!” Now, Shrima Rai has taken to social media to address the claims in a post titled “facts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrima Rai (@shrimarai)



In the post, Shrima wrote, “Facts. My birthday was November 21 and as usual, flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout out. Before I became a blogger/ content creator I was a banker in Wealth Management for several years. I have also been a Gladrags Mrs. India Globe 2009. Post 2017, I transitioned into blogging. I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name.” Her “thanked everyone with a shout out” addresses the flowers from Shweta Bachchan. On the other hand, her “NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name” is seemingly addresses the claims of her leveraging Aishwarya’s name.

Also Read: Old cryptic comment of Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law resurfaces; stirs online debate

Further, she added, “I am clarifying things because these are facts. I have built an independent career as a content creator for years on my own and as a woman. I find it in poor taste of anyone to try to tear that fact down. For this, my husband, mother in law and parents can vouch for that. As a mother, it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved.”

Aishwarya Rai’s and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumours stirred after the duo arrived separately at a high-profile wedding. Moreover, Abhishek liked a post about grey divorces on Instagram, further fuelling the fire.