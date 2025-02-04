Aaradhya Bachchan moves Delhi HC over misleading content on internet

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan is trying to curb the spread of misinformation about her circulating on the internet. She recently requested Delhi HC to decide her plea to remove misleading content about her health without hearing YouTube channels that failed to respond to the case. Following this, the High Court has sought a response from Google.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice on Aaradhya’s application, seeking to proceed ex-parte. This is because the defendants were not appearing in the matter and requested a decree in her favour. The minor Aaradhya filed the case with her father. It is scheduled for a hearing on March 17. Meanwhile, the application for a “summary judgment” was part of a pending lawsuit.

On April 20, 2023, the court issued an interim order restraining several YouTube channels from publishing misleading content about Aaradhya’s health. The court stated that spreading misinformation about a child reflected “morbid perversity.” The court directed Google to take down videos falsely claiming she was “critically ill” or “no more.”

Moreover, the court also summoned YouTube channels, including Bollywood Time, Bolly Pakora, Bolly Samosa, and Bollywood Shine. It noted the presence of a prima facie case to grant interim relief to prevent further harm to the juvenile.

The plaintiffs claimed that there were certain “absolutely false” videos on YouTube about her health and private life. The alleged content portrayed the Bachchan family name in a bad light as the name itself was “protectable as a trademark” and “epitomised highest of virtues.” The suit argued that the videos violated the minor’s privacy. Moreover, it claimed that the sole purpose behind the “distasteful content” was to “create shock value, gain overnight popularity” and profit.

Aaradhya Bachchan often finds herself in the limelight due to her prolific family background. She hails from one of the most prominent families in the Hindi Film industry. She is the granddaughter of Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan. Her parents are Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. Ever since her birth, her life has been a matter of public scrutiny. Moving ahead, further details about her lawsuit to safeguard her privacy are awaited.