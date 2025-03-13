Abhishek Bachchan opines that parents shouldn’t be their kids’ friend

Lately, Abhishek Bachchan has been taking roles in which he is required to play a single parent, especially a girl dad. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film, ‘Be Happy,’ the actor opened up on parenting. He noted that the emotions of fathers often go unnoticed, also because they do not openly express it. Moreover, while he stated that women are “superior beings,” a father’s contribution should not be overlooked. Weighing in on parenting, the actor revealed that he believes that parents should not be friends with their kids.

Ahead of his film’s release, Abhishek Bachchan opened up on being a father while speaking with Fever FM. The actor said, “A lot of the time, in general discourse, we forget what a father might be going through. I feel men are not very good at expressing. It’s a huge flaw and we feel that we just need to very silently take on whatever responsibilities or pressures and just get on with it.” Jr Bachchan went on to acknowledge that a “father will never be able to replace a mother.” However, he added that while women are a “superior race, that shouldn’t have to discount what a father does. And it’s nice, once in a while, to just throw maybe a bit of light that ‘hey, maybe nothing compared to what a mother does, but they do try their best.’”

As the conversation progressed, Abhishek also weighed in on the parent-child dynamic. Noting that lately parents and children are like friends, he does not subscribe to it completely. “I think you should be friendly with your kid, you can’t be your kid’s friend. You are their parent. You are there to protect them and guide them. But you have to be friendly enough for them to feel comfortable enough to come and confide in you. And you should be the first person they would think of calling, if anything. But I also believe that at the end of the day, you are their parent. They must understand that distinction, that’s what I believe.”

Moreover, talking about the journey of parenthood, the actor believes it’s a road to self-discovery. While advice pours in from everywhere, this a road one has to walk on their own. “At the end of the day, you have to make your own mistakes and you have to find your own way. That’s something life teaches you. Each parent is unique and their approach to bringing up their children is unique. And actually, it’s a journey of self-discovery because you discover a lot about yourself when you have to not think about yourself but think about somebody else, who you love more than yourself.”

Abhishek’s ‘Be Happy’ is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on March 14. Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza has helmed the title. Alongside Abhishek, Inayat Verma also stars in a leading role.