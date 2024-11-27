Old cryptic comment of Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law resurfaces; stirs online debate

An old comment made by Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law, Shrima Rai is going viral on Reddit stirring a heated debate. Aishwarya, who is the daughter of Brindya Rai and the late Krishnaraj Rai, also has a brother, Aditya Rai. While the B-town diva has several pictures with her mother on social media, she seldom posts snaps with her brother’s family. An old post from Shrima’s Instagram account has now stirred an online debate. In the post, a user enquired why doesn’t Shrima post snaps with Aishwarya and Aaradhya. Her response left the internet in a frenzy.

Earlier, Shrima Rai shared throwback wedding pictures celebrating her anniversary with Aditya Rai. Taking to the comment section, one fan wrote, “Not even a single pic she shares of Aishwarya or Aaradhya.” Shrima replied, “You can head over to her page to find all the images of her, and there you will find solely shots of them and not a single one of us. That should satisfy you.” Subsequently, another penned, “I never knew you were Aishwarya’s SIL until your recent pictures.,” To this, Shrima replied, “Good. I want you to see me for me.”

A screenshot of the comment section is now viral on Reddit, with several users calling out Shrima’s behaviour towards Aishwarya. The Reddit thread is titled, “So not Just ShwetDi, But Aishwarya Rai’s Brother’s wife also seems to dislike her.” For the unversed, rumours are that Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan’s sister has a cold relationship with Aishwarya Rai.

In the comment section of the thread, one fan noted, “Weren’t there rumours that she was misusing Aishwarya’s name for some business deals and Aish found out, and all hell broke, plus her bro and his wife were not living with Aish’s mother? They had some problems?” Another wrote, “Madam was fully capitalising on ash’s name when she was working with a bank. I was in the same team as her and we all have seen her doing that. She was literally kept cos of that and in the hope that she has the connect and power to bring high profile clients like ash. Else her behaviour was a big put off. She used to have so much attitude as if she is the miss world!”

Meanwhile, one fan commented, “Whatever the fight may be, at least Aishwarya is classy in not washing their dirty laundry publicly like this or giving such intimate statements to random people in a comment section. She could have responded in a less crass manner, who snaps like a 5-year-old kindergartener.”

The debate stirred after Shrima posted a snap of a flower bouquet on her Instagram story. The gesture came from Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. Shrima wrote, “Thank you. Nikhil Nanda and Shweta. this is stunning.” The timing of the post amid rumours of Aishwarya Rai’s and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce fueled fans’ speculations.