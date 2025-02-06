Aishwarya Rai wishes hubby Abhishek ‘Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light’

Abhishek Bachchan turned 49 today on 5th February 2025. His better half, Aishwarya Rai posted an adorable childhood photo of the “Paa” actor as part of his birthday post on social media.

The young Abhishek Bachchan can be seen riding a bicycle in the throwback photo captioned, “Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless”

Adding on, Amitabh Bachchan also wished his son by posting a rare throwback picture back from 1976, when Abhishek Bachchan was born.

Taking to his blog, the stalwart wrote, “Feb 5, 1976 …Time has passed rapidly .. !!!! At times there is a desire to foment the mind and express the thoughts with what needs to be said .. an urge ..But with the universal information bureau spread across every corner of the hemisphere, the arousal of many tributaries , not necessarily compassionate with the text , gets mutilated ..So ..One rather keep all of it within and prevent its express ..One does not need the strength of its silence , but the satisfaction of its unreserved comment being with you rather than to be spread ..For one shall ever almost definitely lead to several unrelated others ..”

Aside from Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan, other members of the film fraternity including, Farah Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonali Bendre, and Sonam Kapoor also wished Abhishek on his special day.

Moreover, some time back, speculations were rife that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were headed for a divorce. However, the couple decided to put the rumor mills to rest by attending daughter Aaradhya’s school event together in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot back in 2007. The lovebirds welcomed their firstborn, daughter Aaradhya in November 2011.

Work-wise, Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in for Shah Rukh Khan’s “King”. Helmed by ‘Pathaan’ maker Siddharth Anand, the project will also see Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma in key roles, along with others.

Additionally, Abhishek Bachchan will also be a part of Tarun Mansukhani’s laughter ride, “Housefull 5”. The film enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, and Chunky Pandey.