Aishwarya Rai drops ‘Bachchan’ at Dubai event, divorce rumors ignite

Aishwarya Rai recently made headlines for reasons unrelated to her acting career. While attending the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai, her name appeared without the “Bachchan” surname, sparking curiosity and speculation among fans and social media users.

The actress, who was attending the event to champion women’s empowerment and innovation, featured in a series of videos shared by the Dubai Women Establishment’s official Instagram account.

Dressed in a striking blue outfit adorned with silver embellishments, Aishwarya addressed the crowd, discussing the importance of perseverance and creativity. However, it caught attention of many that her name appeared on the screen as “Aishwarya Rai—International star”. It did not mention ‘Bachchan’, which she used to add earlier.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Women Establishment (@dubaiwomenestablishment)

This omission quickly became a topic of discussion online, especially as it came amid ongoing rumors about her personal life.

The divorce speculations surrounding Aishwarya and her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, have intensified recently, fueled by the actress’s solo appearance at a high-profile wedding. While Aishwarya was at the event with her daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek attended with his parents, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and sister Shweta Nanda Bachchan.

Adding to the swirl of rumors, Abhishek Bachchan liked an Instagram post discussing divorce, further stirring speculation. His name was also in link with actress Nimrat Kaur, his co-star in the recent film ‘Dasvi’.

Amid all the public chatter, Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Bollywood superstar, broke his silence. In a heartfelt blog post, he addressed the growing rumors and expressed his frustration with the speculative nature of the media. He wrote about the toll such unverified information can take on those involved, especially when people present in a way that leaves room for doubt and ambiguity.

Amitabh shared his views on the matter, stating, “Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verifications.”

He emphasized that these rumors, often filled with uncertainty, are dangerous because they can lead to false conclusions widely accepted as truths. His post also highlighted the role of question marks in media, pointing out how they can plant seeds of doubt, making the reader question the credibility of the information.