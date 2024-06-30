Aditya Roy Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Raj & DK’s ‘Rakhtabeej’

Aditya Roy Kapoor, known for ‘The Night Manager,’ and Samantha Ruth Prabhu of ‘The Family Man 2’ fame are set to collaborate for the first time in Raj & DK’s upcoming project titled ‘Rakhtabeej.’ Samantha, a prominent figure in Indian cinema, previously worked with the director duo on the successful web series ‘The Family Man’ Season 2 and is currently involved in their project ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny.’ This marks Aditya’s debut with Raj & DK.

Aditya entered the web series arena with ‘The Night Manager,’ an adaptation of the British spy series, starring alongside Shobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor. Following this success, ‘Rakhtabeej’ will be his next major project, confirming his involvement after a six-month consideration period, as reported by Mid-Day.

According to sources, Samantha joined the series after Aditya’s confirmation, and both actors are preparing individually before coming together for joint rehearsals. Production is scheduled to commence in August, following the completion of Raj & DK’s work on ‘The Family Man 3.’ The series promises intense action sequences.

In other news, Samantha will appear alongside Varun Dhawan in Raj & DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny,’ the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed Hollywood spy series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapoor, last seen in a dual role in ‘Gumraah,’ anticipates the release of ‘Metro… In Dino,’ directed by Anurag Basu and serving as the sequel to the 2007 film ‘Life in a Metro.’ The film, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, and Konkona Sen Sharma, is slated for release on November 29, 2024.