Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru: New photo heats up dating rumors!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are back in the spotlight after being spotted together once more, setting the internet buzzing with fresh dating speculation. A new picture of the duo enjoying a casual brunch with friends has gone viral, adding fuel to the ongoing rumors about their relationship.

The actress, looking radiant in a green dress, was alongside Raj, who opted for a laid-back look in a t-shirt and jeans.

While their presence at the gathering seemed casual, fans were quick to connect the dots, especially since this comes just weeks after their last public appearance together.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru previously attended a pickleball tournament on February 1, an event that had already sparked plenty of chatter online. The reason? Reports suggested that Samantha was holding hands with Raj, leading fans to question if their bond was more than just friendly or professional.

Their latest brunch outing has only intensified the rumors. While neither of them has addressed the speculation, social media is full of theories about their growing closeness.

Raj Nidimoru, best known as one half of the filmmaker duo Raj & DK, has collaborated with Samantha in the past. The actress played a pivotal role in ‘The Family Man 2’, a series helmed by Raj & DK. She is also part of their upcoming project, ‘Rakht Brahmand’, further deepening their professional ties.

Additionally, Samantha has worked on ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, another project under Raj & DK’s creative vision. Given their continued collaborations, some fans believe their relationship is strictly professional, while others believe that there’s more to the story.

Despite the growing speculation, neither Samantha nor Raj have made any statements addressing these rumors.

The actress, who has been relatively private about her personal life, has chosen to stay away from the chatter. Similarly, Raj has not commented on the reports linking him to Samantha.