Nagarjuna and celebs praise ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: “Deepika is ethereal as divine mother”

The cinematic marvel ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ helmed by Nag Ashwin, has taken the world by storm. The film features an ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Saswata Chatterjee, and Kamal Haasan, and is receiving widespread acclaim from celebrities and audiences alike. From the legendary Rajnikanth to the dynamic Nani, and acclaimed directors like SS Rajamouli and Yash, the praise keeps pouring in. The latest to join the chorus of admirers is Nagarjuna Akkineni.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Nagarjuna had particularly glowing words for Deepika Padukone, whose portrayal of Sumati has left a lasting impression. In a heartfelt message, he expressed, “Deepika ji you look so ethereal and convincing as the divine mother!!” This sentiment echoes the thoughts of many who have watched the film, especially the mesmerizing fire scene that has captivated fans around the globe.

Deepika Padukone’s performance has not only won over her peers but has also deeply resonated with audiences. Her nuanced portrayal of motherhood has struck a chord, showcasing her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her character. Critics have lauded her performance, with some describing her as “the soul of the film.” One critic noted, “Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of Sumati is characterized by depth and complexity, adding richness to the film.” Renowned film critic Taran Adarsh also praised her, tweeting, “#DeepikaPadukone is splendid, navigating her part with authority and elan.”

As ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ continues its triumphant run at the box office, the film’s impact on Indian cinema becomes increasingly evident. The movie’s ability to draw praise from such a diverse group of celebrities underscores its significance and the high quality of performances it showcases. The film promises to leave a lasting impression on viewers, with performances that fans will remember for years to come.

In summary, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is not just a film; it’s a cinematic experience that has successfully captivated audiences and critics worldwide. The overwhelming praise for Deepika Padukone’s performance, in particular, highlights the film’s emotional and artistic depth, making it a standout in contemporary Indian cinema.