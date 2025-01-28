Aditya Dhar praises Yami Gautam’s ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ monologue

Yami Gautam is all set to captivate audiences once again in her upcoming comedy film ‘Dhoom Dhaam’, which will premiere on Netflix this Valentine’s Day.

Known for her versatile performances in films like ‘Article 15’ and ‘A Thursday’, Yami is now returning to the comedy genre after her memorable role in ‘Bala’.

Ahead of the film’s release, producer Aditya Dhar shared an exciting behind-the-scenes glimpse into Yami’s performance. He revealed a standout moment in the film—a powerful monologue that Yami delivered flawlessly in just one take.

Describing the scene, Aditya said, “There’s a beautiful monologue by Yami. It’s three pages long and filmed in a single shot. Yami nailed it in just one take. It is funny and at the same time, gives a strong message.”

The trailer, which was recently released, has already generated a buzz, showcasing Yami in a completely new avatar. With its playful tone, witty dialogues, and a compelling mix of mystery and humor, the film promises an engaging watch.

The trailer’s catchy background music and vibrant visuals further enhance the excitement surrounding the film.

Directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Aditya Dhar, ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ marks an exciting collaboration between Yami Gautam and ‘Scam 1992’ star Pratik Gandhi.

The fresh pairing of the two actors has added to the film’s appeal.