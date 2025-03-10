From TV dramas to Bollywood dominance: Stars who made it big!

Bollywood has long been a land of dreams, where actors from different backgrounds carve their own paths to success. While some step into the industry through modeling or film school, many of today’s biggest stars first honed their craft on television. From daily soaps to reality shows, TV has served as a launchpad for numerous actors who later made it big on the Bollywood silver screen.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest names who transitioned from television to Bollywood and won hearts across the country.

Shah Rukh Khan

Before he became Bollywood’s undisputed ‘King Khan’, Shah Rukh Khan was a beloved face on Indian television. He started his acting career with ‘Fauji’ (1989), where he played the role of a young army officer. He then appeared in popular TV shows like ‘Circus’, ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’, and ‘Doosra Keval’, gaining recognition for his effortless screen presence.

In 1991, SRK took the leap to Bollywood, making his debut with ‘Deewana’ (1992). What followed was a meteoric rise.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan was just 16 when she starred in the hit sitcom ‘Hum Paanch’ as Radhika, one of the five sisters in the quirky Sharma family. Despite gaining early fame, her transition to films was not easy. She faced multiple rejections and was even dropped from several projects before making her debut in the Bengali film ‘Bhalo Theko’ (2003). Her big break in Bollywood came with ‘Parineeta’ (2005).

Irrfan Khan

The late Irrfan Khan was a powerhouse of talent who left a lasting impact not just in Bollywood but also on the global stage. Before he became a critically acclaimed actor, he appeared in several TV shows, including ‘Chanakya’, ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’, ‘Bhanwar’, and ‘Darr’, where he played a chilling antagonist.

Irrfan’s Bollywood career took off with ‘Maqbool’ and ‘Haasil’, but it was films like ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, ‘The Lunchbox’, and ‘Hindi Medium’ that made him a household name.

## Radhikka Madan

Radhikka Madan first gained fame as Ishaani in the TV show ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’. However, she didn’t let herself be typecast as just another TV actress. Her film debut in ‘Pataakha’ (2018) showcased her as a bold and versatile performer.

Since then, she has carefully picked unique roles in films like ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, ‘Angrezi Medium’, and ‘Shiddat’.

R. Madhavan

Before becoming a beloved actor in Tamil and Hindi cinema, R. Madhavan appeared in TV shows like ‘Yule Love Story’, ‘Banegi Apni Baat’, and ‘Saaya’. He also worked as a TV host before transitioning to films.

His breakthrough came with Mani Ratnam’s ‘Alaipayuthey’ (2000), and he soon made his mark in Bollywood with ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s journey began with reality television when he won ‘MTV Roadies 2’ in 2004. He later became a popular TV host for shows like ‘India’s Got Talent’ and ‘Big Chai – Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann’.

In 2012, he made his Bollywood debut with ‘Vicky Donor’.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Before making a mark in Bollywood, Aditya Roy Kapur was a TV host for ‘India’s Hottest’. He made his film debut with ‘London Dreams’ (2009) and later appeared in ‘Guzaarish’ and ‘Action Replayy’.

However, it was ‘Aashiqui 2’ (2013) that turned him into an overnight sensation.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam’s acting career began with television serials like ‘Chand Ke Paar Chalo’, ‘Raajkumar Aaryyan’, and ‘Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam’. In 2009, she made her film debut in the Kannada industry before stepping into Bollywood with ‘Vicky Donor’ (2012).

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy became a household name with TV shows like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Naagin’, where she played a shape-shifting serpent. While she dominated television for years, she always had her eyes set on Bollywood.

She made her Hindi film debut with ‘Gold’ (2018) alongside Akshay Kumar and later starred in ‘Brahmāstra’ and ‘Made in China’.

From TV soaps to Bollywood blockbuster films, these stars have conquered both worlds, proving that talent shines regardless of the medium.