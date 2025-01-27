‘Dhoom Dhaam’ trailer: Yami Gautam & Pratik Gandhi promise chaos and laughter

Netflix India has dropped the trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy-drama ‘Dhoom Dhaam’, promising a quirky and chaotic take on love and relationships.

Directed by Rishab Seth, the film stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi as Koyal and Veer, a newlywed couple navigating an eventful first night together.

What starts as a romantic evening quickly spirals into a whirlwind of surprises, with unexpected guests, hidden truths, and awkward encounters turning their perfect night upside down.

The ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ trailer teases a mix of humor, heart, and the unpredictability of love, setting the stage for a Valentine’s Day release on Netflix.

Yami Gautam Dhar, known for her versatile performances, shared her excitement about playing Koyal. “She’s not your conventional bride—she’s relatable, confident, and refreshingly unique. I think many women will see a bit of themselves in her. This film is a rollercoaster ride, and I can’t wait for audiences to join us on this journey,” she said.

Catch the ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ trailer here:

Pratik Gandhi, stepping into the role of Veer, described his character. He called it “vulnerable, relatable, and far from the typical rom-com hero.” He added, “’Dhoom Dhaam’ is packed with laughs, chaos, and tender moments that will resonate with viewers. I’m thrilled for everyone to experience this story on February 14th.”

Director Rishab Seth offered insight into the film’s theme. He said, “Love is messy, chaotic, and unpredictable, and ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ captures that in the most entertaining way. Yami and Pratik bring such charm and authenticity to their roles, making Koyal and Veer’s journey truly delightful. This film celebrates love in all its imperfections. I’m excited for audiences to enjoy it on Netflix this Valentine’s Day.”

Produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, along with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ promises to be a heartfelt and hilarious watch.

Mark your calendars for February 14th as ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ premieres on Netflix.