Pratik Gandhi on playing Jyotirao Phule: “Our job was not to judge”

Historical dramas often walk a tightrope, balancing storytelling with authenticity. And in an era where films are scrutinized by political and social groups, stepping into the shoes of a revolutionary reformer can be a daunting task. But for Pratik Gandhi, playing Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in ‘Phule’ was more of a responsibility than a fearsome challenge.

The film, directed by Ananth Mahadevan, also stars Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule, bringing to life the powerful story of a couple who challenged caste discrimination and gender inequality in the 19th century.

While historical dramas in Bollywood have frequently been caught in controversies (‘Chhaava’ being the latest example), ‘Phule’ seems to have struck the right chord with audiences, going by the positive reception to its trailer.

For Pratik Gandhi, known for his stellar performance in ‘Scam 1992’, taking on the role of Jyotirao Phule was a decision made easier by the film’s solid research and clear direction.

“We were less scared,” he told ANI. “The reason was the writers and the director. They had already put a lot of effort into it. There is so much material available, and the script was made from that. That gave us confidence. Secondly, the director’s approach was very clear. Ananth sir had said that we are not colouring the characters in any way. We are telling the story in the most honest possible way.”

He emphasized that the key to portraying such an iconic figure was not to judge or impose personal perspectives.

“Our job was not to judge anything from anybody’s point of view or our own. It is just a story, and we had to create a character. And his story is so strong—I don’t think there can be any other way,” he added.

For Patralekhaa, stepping into Savitribai Phule’s shoes was an emotional experience. While she wasn’t afraid of taking on the role, she admitted to feeling a weighty responsibility.

“I was never scared. I know that Ananth sir and the writers have put in a lot of effort. Whatever has been written about them—there is a lot. Compiling all of that into a two-hour film is a big challenge. I was never scared, but I always felt, and I still feel, that Jyotiba and Savitribai are such figures that they are divine. I feel that pressure,” she shared.