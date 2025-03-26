‘Phule’ trailer: Pratik & Patralekhaa revive Sabitri & Jyotiba’s fight for justice!

The much-anticipated historical drama ‘Phule’ is all set to hit theatres on April 11, bringing to life the revolutionary story of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, the 19th-century pioneers of social reform in India, and the trailer is out!

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film stars Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule, with both actors stepping into roles that depict the relentless fight against caste discrimination and gender inequality.

Advertisement

About the ‘Phule’ trailer:

The two-minute-17-second trailer, released by Zee Studios on Monday, is a gripping showcase of the Phule couple’s struggle against rigid societal norms in colonial Maharashtra. From setting up India’s first school for girls to standing against untouchability, the trailer highlights their courage in the face of fierce opposition.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

We see Pratik Gandhi’s Jyotirao Phule challenging Brahminical orthodoxy, calling for widow remarriage, and uplifting the so-called ‘shudras’—those considered lower in the caste hierarchy.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa’s Savitribai Phule fights her own battle as the first female teacher of India, defying norms that sought to deny women an education.

With a rousing background score and powerful dialogues, the trailer paints an intense picture of their journey—from resistance and humiliation to the eventual impact of their reformist movement.

About the Phule couple:

While many recognize Jyotirao Phule for his radical views on caste oppression, few know he was the first to use the term ‘Dalit’ to describe the oppressed communities of India. His Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Truth-Seekers), founded in 1873, became a powerful movement against caste-based exploitation. His book Gulamgiri (Slavery) remains one of the most hard-hitting critiques of caste hierarchies.

Savitribai Phule, on the other hand, is India’s first female teacher, but her contributions go beyond education. She worked for widow rehabilitation, women’s rights, and even helped during the 1877 famine and the plague epidemic of 1897. Her poetry on social justice still resonates today.

Together, they laid the foundation for a progressive India, making education accessible to those who were deliberately away from it. Their fight was not easy—Savitribai was pelted with stones and cow dung by orthodox elements who opposed female education. Yet, she continued undeterred, teaching young girls and spreading awareness about equality.