Actor Ajay Devgn seeks blessings at Kerala’s Sabrimala Temple

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) (India), January 13 (ANI): After announcing his Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil film Kaithi, actor Ajay Devgn paid homage to Lord Ayyappa at Kerala’s Sabrimala Temple.

Several months before his visit to Sabrimala Temple, Ajay observed several pre-pilgrimage rituals.

Before his holy visit, Ajay strictly followed the rituals, from sleeping on the ground to eating vegetarian food, walking barefoot, and abstaining from alcohol consumption.

On the hills of Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, the temple sits 3000 feet above sea level.

(With inputs from ANI)