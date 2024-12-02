Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son calls out media for ignoring his father in Dua Lipa mashup

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa thrilled her fans during a memorable performance in Mumbai as part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert. One of the most talked-about moments from the night was a surprise mashup of her hit single ‘Levitating’ with the Bollywood classic ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ from the film ‘Baadshah’, starring Shah Rukh Khan. While fans celebrated the electrifying fusion of Dua Lipa on social media, a new conversation has emerged about giving credit to Abhijeet Bhattacharya where it’s due.

Social media was abuzz with clips of Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup, garnering massive praise for the unique blend of East and West.

However, Jay Bhattacharya, son of renowned playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, took to Instagram to express his frustration with the lack of recognition given to his father’s contribution to the song, in Dua Lipa concert. In his post, Jay highlighted how neither media outlets nor social media users had acknowledged the voice behind ‘Woh Ladki Jo’, which is sung by his father and composed by Anu Malik.

Advertisement

Jay’s message was clear: “The problem is that no one talks about it. What happened to ‘Woh Ladki Jo’—Abhijeet?” He criticized the media for always focusing on actors rather than acknowledging the contributions of the singers who bring these songs to life.

He emphasized that when Dua Lipa heard the mashup, it was Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s voice she should have been credited for, not Shah Rukh Khan’s. Jay made it clear that this wasn’t an attack on Khan, who he respects greatly, but rather a plea for the recognition of Indian singers in a country where actors often overshadow musical artists.

The comment quickly sparked a debate among social media users, many of whom agreed with Jay’s viewpoint that singers are often overlooked in Bollywood, despite their critical role in the success of songs.

As for Dua Lipa, she continued to captivate audiences with her performance in Mumbai. After the concert, the singer shared her gratitude with fans in India, thanking them for their warm reception. “Thank you Mumbai!!!!! Off to our next and FINAL stop of the Asia run… SEOUL!!!!!” she posted on Instagram, alongside several pictures taken during her time in the city.

These included a snapshot of her lying in a vibrant floral rangoli and a series of behind-the-scenes images from the concert. She also shared a picture from a boat ride at the Gateway of India, where she was posing with her sister.

The mashup performance itself had become one of the night’s highlights, quickly going viral on Instagram. Among the many fans who couldn’t get enough of the moment was Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. Suhana posted a video of Dua’s mashup performance on her Instagram stories, accompanying it with dancing girl and love emojis, expressing her admiration for the unexpected fusion of the two songs.

Dua Lipa, who has often spoken fondly of Shah Rukh Khan, has a special connection with Bollywood. In 2019, during her first visit to India, she had the chance to meet the superstar, posing for a photo with him that later appeared on Khan’s Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The two exchanged warm words, with Shah Rukh jokingly suggesting that Dua try out some of the dance steps he had taught her on stage.

Dua had announced her return to India earlier this year, sharing her excitement on Instagram about revisiting the country. “India, I’m coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place,” she had written.

In an interview with ‘Variety’, Dua expressed how much she enjoys the experience of touring globally and being a tourist in various new places. She shared her love for India and how much she appreciated the kindness and warmth she encountered during her previous visits.

“Last time I visited, I met so many warm and kind people,” she said, emphasizing how special her time in India had been. This was her third trip to the country, following her 2019 performance and a vacation earlier this year in Rajasthan.