Vignesh Shivan deactivates X account amid Nayanthara-Dhanush feud

Director Vignesh Shivan, who is married to superstar Nayanthara, has made the decision to deactivate his X (formerly Twitter) account. This move follows the growing controversies surrounding the release of Nayanthara’s documentary, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’.

The drama began after Vignesh’s recent appearance at a roundtable discussion about pan-India films, where he faced online criticism.

Many pointed out that his last directorial venture, ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, was not a pan-Indian film, and his upcoming project, ‘Love Insurance Kompany’, also doesn’t seem to fit that description.

Despite the backlash, neither Vignesh Shivan nor his team have issued any official statements regarding the deactivation of his X account. However, Vignesh’s Instagram remains active, where he continues to share posts, though he hasn’t commented on his Twitter departure.

The controversy surrounding the couple intensified earlier when Nayanthara publicly criticized actor Dhanush. This was after Dhanush sent a legal notice demanding compensation over the use of clips from his film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in the documentary without proper authorization.

In response, Nayanthara took to Instagram, sharing an open letter addressed to Dhanush, expressing her frustration.

She called out the actor for attempting to block the documentary’s release, highlighting her own struggles in the industry as a self-made woman with no connections. Nayanthara wrote, “A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, needs to read and understand this.”

She also spoke about the long, two-year battle with Dhanush to secure permission for the documentary’s use of clips from ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’. Eventually, the team gave up trying to obtain his approval and decided to proceed with a re-edited version of the documentary, leaving out the disputed footage.