Abhijeet supports Udit Narayan after kissing video; Fans ask, “How low can one stoop?”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s support of Udit Narayan has stirred controversy following a viral video of the singer kissing a female fan during a concert.

After the video surfaced, showing Udit responding to a fan’s kiss with a kiss on the lips, Abhijeet posted a playful message on social media, calling Udit Narayan his “Khiladi” and joking about his performance.

However, this only intensified the backlash from fans, many of whom expressed their disappointment with both Udit’s actions and Abhijeet’s flippant response.

The incident quickly went viral, sparking a debate about celebrity behavior and boundaries. In the video, Udit is performing ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ when a female fan approaches the stage and attempts to kiss him on the cheek.

Udit then reciprocates with a kiss on the lips, leaving the fan visibly shocked. While some fans defended Udit, claiming it was a spontaneous expression of affection from an excited fan, many others criticized his actions as inappropriate and disrespectful.

Abhijeet’s post, featuring a video of the two singers together and referring to Udit as “Khiladi,” did little to ease the growing discontent.

Fans were quick to call him out for trivializing the incident. Comments flooded in, with many questioning Abhijeet’s loyalty as a friend and criticizing him for not addressing what they saw as a serious misstep.

“How low can one stoop?” one fan wrote, while another said, “A good friend would have called out bad behavior.” Another said, “Aisa dost koi dushman ko bhi na de.”

In an attempt to clarify his actions, Udit Narayan responded to the controversy, attributing the kiss to the enthusiasm of fans.

He explained, “Fans get so excited, but we are civilized people. Some express their love in different ways, and they want to show their affection. It’s just their excitement. We shouldn’t make too much of it.”