Vikrant Massey shocks Bollywood with retirement news

Vikrant Massey, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, has announced retirement from acting. At 37, the actor took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the news with his fans, revealing that he plans to step away from the screen after 2025.

In an emotional post, he thanked his supporters and reflected on his journey, writing, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

The retirement announcement has left Vikrant Massey fans in disbelief, as it comes at the peak of a flourishing career.

Vikrant’s recent film, ‘The Sabarmati Express,’ has been a box-office success, following a string of critically acclaimed performances in ’12th Fail’ and ‘Sector 36.’

Known for his nuanced acting and ability to bring depth to his characters, he has carved a niche for himself in both mainstream and independent cinema.

In his post, Vikrant mentioned that he is currently working on two films, ‘Yaar Jigri’ and ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.’ He confirmed these projects would be his last, writing, “So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between.” He concluded the note with a poignant message to his audience, signing off with “Forever indebted.”

The news marks a significant moment in the industry as Vikrant is widely regarded for his versatility and ability to balance roles across television, films, and digital platforms. Starting his career with the TV series ‘Dhoom Machaao Dhoom’ in 2007, he gained recognition with shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Qubool Hai.’

His transition to films began with supporting roles in ‘Lootera’ and ‘Dil Dhadakne Do,’ but it was his lead performance in the independent drama ‘A Death in the Gunj’ that established him as a formidable talent.

Over the years, Vikrant delivered memorable performances in films such as ‘Chhapaak,’ ‘Haseen Dillruba,’ and ‘Love Hostel.’ He also left an indelible mark on streaming platforms with his roles in series like ‘Mirzapur,’ ‘Broken But Beautiful,’ and ‘Criminal Justice.’

His portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma in ’12th Fail’ earned him the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor, solidifying his position as a powerhouse performer.

Fans have flooded his social media with messages of admiration and disbelief, expressing their reluctance to see him go.