Aamir Khan spills the details about ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Ever since Aamir Khan announced ‘Sitaare Zameen Par,’ fans of Mr Perfectionist have been brimming with curiosity to find out more. Recently, Aamir was present for Republic Day celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujrat. During his address, he talked at length about his upcoming project. Moreover, the star also teased a tentative release date.

Talking about the sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ he revealed that they shot the film’s climax in Vadodara, Gujrat. “The sequel to Taare Zameen Par is Sitaare Zameen Par. And the climax of that movie was shot in Vadodara.”

Speaking about Gujrat, the actor reminisced about his old days when he visited the state. “When I was young, many of my father’s films were shot in Gujarat. I was very small at that time, so I would come here. Today, all those memories have come rushing back. There have been a lot of changes in Vadodara. There are many luxurious buildings now, and the roads have improved significantly. When I first came here, I was probably around 12 years old. A lot of changes have taken place in this area since then.”

Moreover, Aamir Khan also teased a tentative release date for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’ He said, “My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film. I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun.”

Last month, Aamir attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia and teased interesting details about the film. He spoke about the project during an interview with Deadline Hollywood. He explained that the upcoming title is a sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’ only in its theme. However, the movie will have new characters and a new plot. As per reports, the film is a remake of a Spanish film, ‘Champions.’

Apart from Aamir, the film will feature Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary among others.

