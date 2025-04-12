Imran Khan says Aamir Khan’s 90s films were ‘problematic’ and haven’t aged well

Actor Imran Khan who once dominated the rom-com genre has been absent from the silver screen for a while now. His last film ‘Katti Batti’ opposite Kangana Ranaut came a decade ago. On the other hand, his uncle Aamir Khan is one of the leading actors in the Indian film industry. In a recent conversation, Imran acknowledged that some of Aamir Khan’s projects from the 90s can be termed as ‘problematic.’

Speaking with Filmfare, Imran Khan talked about Aamir Khan’s impact on his professional and personal life. During the conversation, he shared that certain projects of the star from the 90s have not aged well. “You know, there are some of his 90s films that have not aged well, and when you look at them through a modern lens, they are kind of problematic. There are moments that are quite uncomfortable. Raja Hindustani, which was a staggering hit, is very uncomfortable to watch. You look at it and you go, ‘This is wrong. We are not supposed to’. So, there are a fair amount of 90s films that are uncomfortable by today’s measures.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)



However, he was also all praises for his uncle and his support. “In my own way, I am tremendously led by him. Through life, whenever I am facing a dilemma, I think, ‘What would Aamir do?’. I may not exactly approach it in the same way as him; a lot of our methodologies and beliefs are different, but at its core, he has always been driven by integrity and authenticity. Your guiding principle must come from what is morally justifiable and then what is the most truthful and most authentic way that we can render this story. Those are kind of the core guiding principles which I have learnt from him, which I still adhere to.”

Also Read: Karan Johar gives it back to General Dyre’s great-granddaughter for labelling Jallianwala Bagh’s victim, a looter

Dharmesh Darshan directed ‘Raja Hindustani.’ Apart from Aamir, the film also starred Karisma Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Johnny Lever, Farida Jalal, Navneet Nishan and Mohnish Behl.