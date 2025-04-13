Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt make public appearance at Macau Festival

Bollywood superstar, Aamir Khan, has recently made waves in the entertainment world with a public appearance that has set social media abuzz.

The usually private actor, known for his low-key lifestyle, stepped out on April 12 for the Macau International Comedy Festival in China, but this time, he wasn’t flying solo. Joining him was none other than his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, who was by his side for the very first time at a public event.

This marks a significant moment in Aamir’s life, as he’s rarely shared details of his personal life with the public, especially after his divorce from Kiran Rao in 2021. But now, at 60, Aamir seems ready to embrace a new chapter with Gauri, a woman he’s been romantically linked with since early 2024.

In fact, he first introduced her to the Indian media during his birthday celebrations last month. The two looked absolutely stunning as they arrived at the festival in traditional Indian attire.

Aamir kept things classic with a black kurta-pyjama set, adding an elegant touch with a heavy, embroidered shawl draped across his shoulders. Gauri, on the other hand, stunned in a floral white saree that exuded grace and simplicity, effortlessly complementing her partner’s ensemble.

The festival also saw Aamir and Gauri mingling with some of China’s biggest stars, including famed actors Shen Teng and Ma Li.

In a heartwarming moment, Aamir was introducing Gauri to the Chinese stars.

The highlight of the evening, however, was when Aamir and Gauri joined Shen Teng and Ma Li on stage. The four stars struck a playful pose, forming heart shapes with their hands for the cameras.

A viral video from the event captured Aamir’s arrival, with him reaching out to take Gauri’s hand just before stepping into the spotlight. The two shared a warm and genuine smile as they faced the eager paparazzi, clearly comfortable in each other’s company.

This isn’t the first time Aamir has publicly acknowledged his relationship with Gauri. During his birthday celebrations on March 14, he made a heartfelt announcement, revealing that he and Gauri had been living together for the past year.

“I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won’t have to keep hiding,” Aamir told the media, adding that their connection had been a long time coming. “She’s from Bangalore, and we’ve known each other for 25 years. We reconnected a year-and-a-half ago when she happened to be in Mumbai. It all happened very organically,” he explained.