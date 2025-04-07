‘Andaz Apna Apna’ re-release: Amar & Prem storm back after 31 years!

If you’ve ever quoted “Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai!” at a party, you’re in for a treat. Bollywood’s most beloved comedy caper, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, is all set to light up the big screen once again—three decades after its original release!

Yes, you read that right. The iconic film that gave us Amar and Prem’s unforgettable bromance is making a grand comeback on April 25, 2025. This isn’t just any re-release—it’s a full-blown celebration.

The film has been restored and remastered in 4K with a brand-new Dolby 5.1 sound upgrade. So, this time when Crime Master Gogo laughs, you’ll hear it with crystal clarity!

And who better to kick off the excitement than Salman Khan himself? The superstar took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and shared the film’s re-release announcement with a dose of nostalgia. He wrote: “Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back… #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing In Cinemas on 25th April 2025 Nationwide.”

Fans instantly flooded the comments with heart emojis, memes, and iconic dialogue throwbacks.

The official page of the film also dropped a teaser poster with the caption: “Get ready to relive the madness! Andaz Apna Apna Re-releasing in cinemas on 25th April 2025! Experience the cult classic on the big screen! Restored & Remastered in 4K & Dolby 5.1. Trailer out soon!”

Directed by the master of madcap comedy, Rajkumar Santoshi, the original ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ was released on November 4, 1994. While it didn’t make waves at the box office initially, it slowly climbed its way to legendary status thanks to word-of-mouth, home video reruns, and, of course, meme culture before memes were even a thing.

The movie stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as Amar and Prem—two lovable conmen trying to woo a rich heiress, played by Raveena Tandon, while Karisma Kapoor plays her best friend with a twist.

Add in double roles by Paresh Rawal, an over-the-top villain in Shakti Kapoor’s Crime Master Gogo, and a plot full of mistaken identities, slapstick antics, and one-liners that still live rent-free in our heads—and you’ve got cinematic gold.

Fun fact: The screenplay reportedly took inspiration from the 1972 film ‘Victoria No. 203’, but ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ carved out its own path with its zany humor and unforgettable characters. Over time, it became ‘the’ reference point for Bollywood comedy.

So grab your popcorn, rally your friends, and mark your calendars. Amar and Prem are back—and they’re bigger, sharper, and funnier than ever.

‘Long live Crime Master Gogo. Dhoondte reh jaoge!’