Shah Rukh Khan reveals the title of his next film ‘King’ is a show-off; teases details

Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his 29 years in cinema at Dubai Global Village. During the event, the Badshah exuded his quintessential charm and announced that despite being 60, he still doesn’t feel a day over 30. Well, his determination and action-packed roles are a testament that age is just a number for the King. Coming to his next film, aptly titled ‘King,’ SRK revealed that the title is a ‘show-off.’ Moreover, while he didn’t spill any major details, he confirmed that the film is in the works.

During his address, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that Sujoy Ghosh, the film’s writer is not working at the helm. Instead, the film reunites SRK with ‘Pathaan’ director Sidharth Anand. The star said, “I’m not just shooting it here, I’m shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director, who is Sidharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So, he is very strict. He said, ‘Don’t tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.’ So, I can’t tell you but I can assure you it will entertain you, you will have fun.”

Talking about the title of the film, the actor gave a cheeky reply in his signature style. He humorously said, “So, how to say Shah Rukh Khan in and as Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan in and as Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan. Now, Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. It is a little bit of show off, but we are in Dubai so people will understand that ‘A King Is A King.'”

Moreover, King Khan added, “But, I am going to work very hard. I think the whole team with Siddharth Anand is going to work very hard. Inshallah we will make a great film for everyone which entertains everyone and everybody will be very happy.” As per reports, ‘King’ will star Abhishek Bachchan as the prime antagonist. Moreover, the film will also star SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan.

Moving on, SRK also enthralled the audience with his charisma as he grooved to his chart-topping hits like ‘Chammak Challo’ and ‘Zinda Banda.’ The star also delivered iconic dialogues, including the hit dialogue from ‘Jawan,’ “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar.” Reflecting on turning 60 this year, the actor joked, “I look like 30!”

