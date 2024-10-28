BLACKPINK’s Rosé surpasses fellow bandmates with ‘APT’ ft. Bruno Mars

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collaborative track ‘APT’ has taken over the music scene like nothing else! Released on October 18, the track has already broken several records and now the K-pop songstress has become the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the UK Singles Chart. Moreover, ‘APT’ has given Rosé her first Perfect All Kill (PAK), making her the first BLACKPINK member to do so.

The K-pop idol’s track ‘APT’ ft Bruno Mars has charted at No. 4 on the prestigious UK Singles chart with her third solo track. Previously she peaked at No. 43 in 2021 with single “On the Ground.” Meanwhile, her BLACKPINK bandmates Jisoo and Jennie have also previously held positions among the top 40 solo hits. While the former did it with ‘Flower’ in 2023, and the latter with ‘Mantra’ earlier in the month. With this remarkable feat, BLACKPINK’s Rosé is now the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the UK chart.

Moreover, the K-pop sensation has another major achievement to boast with the hit track. On October 27, she achieved a Perfect All Kill on the South Korean charts. She is now the first BLACKPINK member to flaunt this milestone. For those unaware, a track is awarded a Perfect All Kill when it tops the daily and Top 100 charts of Melon, and the daily and real-time charts of Genie and Bugs. Additionally, the song needs to top YouTube Music’s Top Songs chart, VIBE’s daily chart and the real-time charts of FLO and iChart.

Recently, the BLACKPINK artist also outran BTS’ Jimin on Spotify, clinching the crown of the highest streams in a single day by a K-pop artist. Moreover, Rosé and Bruno Mars boast the milestone of the fastest 100 million views on YouTube. This remarkable feat made ‘APT’ the fastest music video to crack the number. Furthermore, ‘APT’ bagged the top spot on the Global 100: Apple Music Chart.

Meanwhile, previously, the K-pop icon teased the fans with the announcement of her full-length solo video. Taking to Instagram, Rosé announced the release date of her highly-awaited solo album. Titled ‘Rosie,’ the full-length album will release on December 6, 2024. Sharing a photograph showcasing her different personas, the BLACKPINK sensation wrote, “My first studio album “rosie” OUT DEC 6th. Physical pre-order is now live on rosesarerosie.com #rosie #dec6th.”