SEVENTEEN’s ‘Spill The Feels’ creates record for highest 1st week sales for any K-pop act in 2024

SEVENTEEN is making a loud comeback with its latest album, ‘Spill The Feels’! Released on October 14, the K-pop group’s comeback album made the highest sales in the K-pop scene in 2024. The 12th mini-album’s lead track ‘Love, Money, Fame’ features the music sensation, DJ Khaled. The remarkable feat comes amid the group’s RIGHT HERE Tour.

As of October 21, on the Hanteo Chart, SEVENTEEN’s 12th mini album ‘Spill The Feels’ sold 3,160,611 copies in the first week of its release from October 14 to 20. This makes it the highest-selling album in the first-week sales by any K-pop act in 2024. The success of the K-pop boy band’s comeback album solidifies their presence in the global K-pop arena.

SEVENTEEN had announced their 12th mini-album with an intriguing Instagram post claiming ‘I FELT HELPLESS.’ Interestingly, the phrase is also an anagram of the phrase, ‘SPILL THE FEELS.’ While the phrase ‘I FELT HELPLESS’ displays on the screens, the letters start shuffling and before the title of the album can form, the screen cuts to ‘SEVENTEEN. 12th MINI ALBUM.’ The mini-album comes five months after SEVENTEEN’s compilation album- SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, which released in April.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN kickstarted their RIGHT HERE world tour on October 12 and 13 at Gapyong Stadium. The event was live-streamed for the global audience. The tour is missed by Jeonghan who is taking up military enlistment.

Previously, on September 9, SEVENTEEN took the stage at Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 and captivated the audience with their high-octane performances. Their set included some of their biggest hits like ‘Super,’ ‘Cheers,’ and more, as well as classics like ‘Very Nice.’ The group performed without Jun, who was preoccupied with prior work commitments.

Notably, the boyband won the Best Group award at the 2024 Video Music Awards (VMAs). Additionally, on June 26, UNESCO appointed SEVENTEEN as their first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. Additionally, the K-pop group headlined this year’s Glastonbury Festival in the UK, becoming the first-ever K-pop group to do so.