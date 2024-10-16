BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ creates record with 900 M views on YouTube

Celebrated K-pop quartet has done it again! BLACKPINK has given the BLINKs another reason to celebrate. The girl group’s last track ‘Pink Venom’ has surpassed 900 million views on YouTube, setting another record. With the latest feather on the cap, BLACKPINK now boasts 8 music videos that surpass the view count.

On October 15, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom surpassed 900 million views on YouTube. The track was a pre-release track from their second studio album ‘Born Pink’ which released in 2022. This feat makes it the eighth group music video by BLACKPINK to surpass this view count. Previously music videos of hits like ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU,’ ‘Kill This Love,’ and ‘BOOMBAYAH’ hit the mark. Moreover, tracks including ‘As If It’s Your Last,’ ‘How You Like That,’ ‘Ice Cream,’ and ‘WHISTLE’ also surpassed the count. Notably, the performance video of ‘How You Like That’ also boasts the feat.

As per The Korea Times, the K-pop group set a world record for female artists when the video amassed 90.4 million views within 24 hours of its release. Furthermore, BLACKPINK became the fastest K-pop girl group to surpass 100 million views, accomplishing the milestone in just 29 hours and 35 minutes with the track. Notably, in less than eight days, the music video surpassed 200 million views. ‘Pink Venom’ also charted at the 22nd spot on both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Official Singles Charts.

Comprising of four members- Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with the single album ‘Square One.’ It featured tracks like ‘WHISTLE’ and ‘BOOMBAYAH.’ The girl group then made its anticipated comeback in 2022 with the album ‘BORN PINK.’ It featured hit singles like ‘Pink Venom’ and ‘Shut Down.’

Currently, the members of the group are busy with their individual endeavours. In December 2023, YG Entertainment revealed that quartet had decided not to renew their individual contracts with the label. Meanwhile, the girl group continues its group activities under the label YG Entertainment.

Following the departure, Rosé signed with BLACK LABEL for her solo endeavours. While Jennie launched her label, ODD ATELIER, Lisa established her label, LLOUD. Additionally, Jisoo, alongside her brother, has founded BLISSOO. As the members continue with their solo endeavours, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK will return as a group in 2025.