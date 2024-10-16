Han So Hee accused of bullying Hyeri; Jeo Jong Seo drawn into the controversy

The feud between ‘My Name’ star Han So Hee and ‘Reply 1988’ star Hyeri has resurfaced. Following their public ‘love triangle’ with ‘Reply 1988’ Ryu Jun Yeol, fresh accusations have been levied against So Hee. Moreover, users have also drawn her ‘Project Y’ co-star Jeo Jong Seo into the controversy.

On October 16, rumours surfaced on an online community that Han So Hee was the admin of a malicious private Instagram account. The account reportedly leaves derogatory and nasty comments about the Hyeri. The rumour escalated when users noted that Han So Hee’sco-star Jeo Jong Seo was following the burner account. Soon fans started believing that either the account was owned by a mutual acquaintance of the actresses or is run by So Hee herself.

Moreover, netizens donned their detective hats and started analysing the posts and timelines. Several users noted that the profile photo of the private account and its posts were the same as Han So Hee’s previous posts. As the situation escalated, So Hee’s agency 9ATO Entertainment released a statement through media outlets, denying the speculations. “We would like to inform you that the SNS account exposed to the media is not actress Han So-hee’s private account.” Additionally, Jeo Jong Seo’s agency ANDMARQ stated, “It is difficult to confirm as it is her personal life.”

Soon an online debate emerged. While several users noted that So Hee would not go this far to create a private account, others remain perplexed. The latest incident has once again resurfaced their previous controversy over their mutual ex- Ryu Jun Yeol. For those unaware, earlier this year, Han So Hee and Hyeri found themselves embroiled in a controversy. Ryu Jun Yeol was the centre of the issue. After Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol were confirmed to be dating, people began to speculate that he ‘left’ Hyeri for the ‘Nevertheless’ star. Yun Yeol was in a relationship with his ‘Reply 1988’ co-star Hyeri for 8 years. He and So Hee started dating after he and Hyeri had parted ways.

Moreover, apart from the ‘love triangle’ controversy, both actresses found themselves in the middle of a social media row. This further fuelled the speculations of So Hee bullying Hyeri on social media.