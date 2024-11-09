BLACKPINK’s Jisoo quashes solo comeback rumours; to focus on acting

The BLINKs have been anticipating the awaited solo comeback of BLAKCPINK’s Jisoo for a while now! While reports of the K-pop star’s solo comeback in December made waves, the songstress has quashed the speculations. Jisso is currently channelling her focus towards her acting projects. The K-pop icon’s agency, BLISOO has confirmed the information. According to her agency, BLISSOO, Jisoo is not preparing for a solo comeback. Instead, the K-pop sensation is focussing on her acting career. The singer-actor has several acting projects lined up and is currently focusing on them.

While several fans will not be able to see the songstress return to the K-pop scene soon, they have her dramas to look forward to. Going forward, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will star in the zombie drama ‘Newtopia’ with Park Jeong Min. The upcoming series is set against a zombie apocalypse in downtown Seoul. The series will stream on the local platform Coupang Play. Elevating fans’ curiosity, Jisoo and Jeong Min have confirmed a 2025 release. The drama ‘Newtopia’ is being helmed by acclaimed director Yoon Sung-Hyun, known for hit crime thrillers and dramas such as ‘Time to Hunt’, ‘Bleak Night’, and ‘Jury’. Joining the team as scriptwriters are Ji Ho Jin, writer of ‘A Shop for Killers’, in collaboration with Han Ji Won, who previously worked on the Oscar-winning films ‘Parasite’ and ‘Okja’. Adapted from Han Sang Woon’s novel ‘Influenza’, ‘Newtopia’ will also star Kim Joon Han.

Jisoo is also in talks to lead the upcoming drama ‘Monthly Boyfriend’ with Seo In Guk, reportedly. The slated drama is a rom-com set in a virtual world where one can subscribe to a boyfriend. Moreover, the connections made in the virtual world continue into real life. Kim Jung Sik will direct the drama. He previously helmed hits like ‘Work Later, Drink Now’, ‘Strong Girl Namsoon’, and the currently running drama ‘No Gain No Love’.

Additionally, the BLACKPINK songstress will also star in ‘The Prophet: Omniscient Reader’ with Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop. The upcoming film revolves around an ordinary person whose world changes into the novel that he was reading. The film will chronicle the story of an officer, Dokja. He loves reading the web novel ‘Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse’. One day the word of the novel becomes his reality and Dokja knows how the story goes. With the pre-existing knowledge, he has to save the world from the impending doom.

In the film, Lee Min-ho will be taking on the role of Yoo Joong Hyuk. Jong Hyuk is the protagonist of the fictional web novel that Kim Dokja (Ahn Hyo-seop) reads. Meanwhile, Jisoo will play the role of Lee Ji Hye. Additionally, Chae Soo-bin, Shin Seung-ho, Nana, Park Ho-san, and Choi Young-joon are also part of the film.