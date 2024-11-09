Grammy Nominations 2025: K-pop stars snubbed big time

The anticipated list of Grammy nominations is finally out! However, the K-pop artists have been snubbed big time. BTS’ fandom, called the ARMY, and the BLACKPINK fandom, called the BLINKs are brimming with disappointment. Despite BTS and BLACKPINK members making waves in the global music scene with their solo tracks, their nominations are visibly absent.

The previous year was a glorious one for K-pop artists with back-to-back chart-topping hits. While K-pop idols like Jungkook and Lisa dominated coveted global music charts, their snubs come as a surprise for K-pop fans. Last year, BTS’ Jimin dropped his record-breaking track ‘Like Crazy,’ Jungkook set the music scene ablaze with ‘Seven.’ RM’s album ‘Right Person, Wrong Time’ also amassed widespread acclaim for its captivating tracks. Additionally, BLACKPINK’s Lisa also made headlines with her chart-busting solo hits ‘Rockstar’ and ‘New Woman.’

Despite delivering smashing hits, neither of the globally renowned acts’ members secured any nominations for the biggest musical awards. Fans are not happy about the Grammys neglecting the K-pop stars completely. They have taken to social media to voice their dissatisfaction. One user wrote, “BTS doesn’t need the Grammys, the Grammys need BTS!” Another penned, “How do Grammy voters pick nominees? It feels like the same artists get recycled each year, ignoring groundbreaking acts like BTS.”

One user commented, “The craziest thing is that Jungkook is not in the nominations while keep breaking all the records time to time… RACIST ASS AWARD SHOW FUCK YOU GRAMMY.”

Meanwhile, one user wrote, “Actually had no expectation for Lisa get nomination, like there’s no way they nominate an Asian, especially an Asian woman in Grammy…let’s get back to streaming RS, NW & MF and save & prepare for upcoming full album.”

This isn’t the first instance where the Grammy selections left the K-pop fans in disappointment. While the renowned band BTS has been a catalyst in reshaping the music scene by bolstering K-pop presence, they have never secured the coveted award despite nomination. Previously, the septet secured nominations for their smash hits ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Butter,’ and ‘My Universe’ with Coldplay. The snub has pushed several music enthusiasts to question Grammy’s reluctance to acknowledge Asian artists.