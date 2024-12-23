BLACKPINK strikes again! Dominates December brand reputation rankings

BLACKPINK is back in the area! As the year draws to a close, BLINKs have another reason to celebrate. The K-pop girl group tops the December brand reputation rankings. SEVENTEEN and BTS follow the crown bearer of the coveted chart at the second and third positions, respectively.

The rankings are determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups. This is calculated by using big data collected from November 19 to December 19. After engaging in a high-stakes battle for the top spot, BLACKPINK emerged victorious by an impressive margin.

BLACKPINK boasts the top spot of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 13,024,795. This marks a 1.39 percent increase in their score since November. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Rosé,” “solo,” and “APT..” Meanwhile, their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “participate,” and “reveal.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.82 percent positive reactions. Coming in next is, SEVENTEEN at the second place for December with a brand reputation index of 6,009,687. Meanwhile, BTS sits at the third spot with a brand reputation index of 5,735,127. aespa holds its spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,618,394 for the month. Finally, rounding up the top 5, IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 4,592,066.

Comprising four members- Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with the single album ‘Square One.’ It featured tracks like ‘WHISTLE’ and ‘BOOMBAYAH.’ The girl group then made its anticipated comeback in 2022 with the album ‘BORN PINK.’ It featured hit singles like ‘Pink Venom’ and ‘Shut Down.’

Currently, the members of the group are busy with their individual endeavours. In December 2023, YG Entertainment revealed that the quartet had decided not to renew their individual contracts with the label. Meanwhile, the girl group continues its group activities under the label YG Entertainment.

Following the departure, Rosé signed with BLACK LABEL for her solo endeavours. While Jennie launched her label, ODD ATELIER, Lisa established her label, LLOUD. Additionally, Jisoo, alongside her brother, has founded BLISSOO. As the members continue with their solo endeavours, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK will return as a group in 2025.