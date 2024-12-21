BTS’ V and Park Hyo Shin’s ‘Winter Ahead’ gets a jazz rendition

The BTS ARMY is in for a treat! While the success of BTS’ V and Park Hyo Shin’s holiday collaboration, ‘Winter Ahead’ is still reverberating, an interesting update is here. The serenading ballad is getting a jazz rendition. The announcement has sent fans into a frenzy who now look forward to another warm musical embrace from V. The new version promises up the jazz quotient of the holiday track, making it a captivating musical experience.

On December 18, BTS’ agency, BigHit Music officially announced that V and Park Hyo Shin’s Winter Ahead is getting a Yun Seok Chel Trio version. The label revealed, “This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to announce the release of BTS member V’s Winter Ahead (with PARK HYO SHIN): YUNSEOKCHEOL TRIO Ver.” The new version will release on Friday, December 20, at 2 PM KST.

The announcement states the new version will feature Korea’s representative jazz ensemble- the YUNSEOKCHEOL TRIO. The collaboration will bring a “fresh, jazz-infused interpretation to the original track.” It will feature a synergised fusion of piano, bass and rhythmic instruments, along with the soothing vocals of the two singers. The track promises to deliver “an experience reminiscent of an intimate live performance.”

BTS’ V and Park Shin Hyo’s ‘Winter Ahead’ released on November 29. Upon release, the track entered the Billboard 100 chart at 99. It peaked at No. 1 on the Holiday Digital Song Sales chart last week. Additionally, As per Luminate, V’s single, in collaboration with Park Hyo Shin, sold 10,300 copies.

Moreover, just a week after ‘Winter Ahead’s release, BTS’ V dropped the modern reimaging of Bing Crosby’s ‘White Christmas,’ which released 80 years ago. This track is a partnership among the Bing Crosby Estate, Primary Wave Music and Geffen Records. Meanwhile, V is currently fulfilling his military service and will return to civilian life in the first half of 2025.