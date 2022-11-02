Biopic ‘She Said’ chronicling MeToo Movement, set to release on Nov 18

‘She Said’, from Universal Pictures (released by Warner Bros. Discovery), is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation of the New York Times as well as the case of New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. a narrative that examines Harvey Weinstein, one of the most significant and important figures in Hollywood. The suspenseful film, which will be released on November 18th, offers an insight into the impact investigative journalism had on the #MeToo movement.

The plot of the television drama ‘She Said’ centres on the two Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan), who are tenacious in their quest for the truth, as well as the bravery of the victims and witnesses who made the decision to come forward in order to put an end to a serial predator. Together, their bravery and dedication generated a national dialogue about Harvey Weinstein and sexual abuse in general, especially in the entertainment industry.

‘She Said’, a Maria Schrader-helmed film produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, stars Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Jennifer Ehle, Samantha Morton, and other actors who have been nominated for Oscars twice. Be prepared for a compelling tale that will break the quiet surrounding violence against women in all countries.

