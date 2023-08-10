Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been a wild ride, captivating both contestants and viewers with its engaging moments. This season’s housemates have kept us hooked with their exchanges, debates, and deep talks. As we approach the grand finale, let’s revisit some of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 biggest fights.

In one of the early episodes, Puneet Kumar pooped in the bathroom and refused to accept. Cyrus tried to have a conversation but Puneet snapped at him. Cyrus tried to confront him but Puneet kept shouting in Cyrus’ face and almost got physical by slapping his hand which made Cyrus angry. Everyone tells Cyrus to leave it as he won’t understand.

After Palak’s entry into the house, she comes to greet everyone. However, Avinash left the leaving area and went to the dressing room. Abhishek and Manisha went to talk to Avinash asking about Palak. Manisha tells him to dress well to show that he is happy in front of his ex. This led to a heated argument.

In one of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 biggest fights, Bebika and Abhishek had yet another altercation. While having a heartfelt conversation about relationships. Bebika opened up about having a Jordanian boyfriend in UAE. She talked about him in detail when Pooja and Abhishek sat with her. Abhishek said, “You must be treating your boyfriends terribly right, would hit them and bully them.” Bebika replied, “You should meet them and talk to them about me, they get obsessed with me.

The brawl between Avinash and Elvish started when the former was cleaning the living room. Elvish taunted him saying, “The broom shouldn’t touch my body, be careful and then clean the house.”

Soon, a huge fight broke out between the two. Elvish used abusive words against Avinash and said, “Bewakoof ka bachha hai kya.. I wasn’t even talking about you so better stay away and don’t try to fight with me.” They continued abusing each other while the housemates tried to calm down the two.