We are just friends: Manisha Rani on dating rumours with Tony Kakkar

Taking a captivating turn, an unexpected encounter unfolded as Mani Rani and Tony Kakkar were spotted leaving a café in Mumbai. This meeting has sparked curiosity about the nature of their relationship, prompting speculations that their association might extend beyond a simple professional collaboration.

As Tony Kakkar exited the café alongside Manisha Rani, he displayed candidness with the paparazzi. Notably, he was caught attempting to discreetly place flowers and chocolates into her bag. When inquired about the upcoming music video project, Tony openly acknowledged that they were, in fact, in the process of planning a joint creative endeavour. The intriguing possibility of witnessing their collaboration has left fans eagerly anticipating what’s to come.

Nonetheless, during a recent conversation with ETimes TV, Manisha dismissed the circulating dating speculations and affirmed that she and Tony are simply friends.

What did Manisha Rani say about Tony Kakkar?

Addressing the incident involving their joint departure from a restaurant, Manisha Rani clarified, “Tony Kakkar got me chocolates and flowers. Actually, what happened, I and my father met Tony ji a day prior and I got chocolates for him. He’s my favourite and I was meeting him for the first time so I got chocolates and a flower. He gave it to me as a friend. But when we were leaving, the media arrived and we became conscious that this would be taken otherwise. So we thought of keeping it inside my purse quickly. Par issi cheez ko sabne otherwise le liya sabne.”

Furthermore, she recounted her sister’s reaction to the dating rumours and confirmed the upcoming collaboration with Tony Kakkar, saying, “In fact, my sister also told me that you guys are friends. There was no need to hide the flowers and chocolate, even friends can gift each other. That time our minds didn’t work and we got conscious. We are just friends and have met twice till now. But media mein chal raha hai that we are dating and all. Hum jis cheez se Bach rahe the Woh he highlight hoga we are doing a project but I can’t talk about it.”