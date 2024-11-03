BIGBANG’s G-Dragon takes over global charts with comeback track ‘POWER’

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is back with a powerful bang following a seven-year hiatus! Released on October 31, the K-pop idol’s latest track ‘POWER’ has captivated fans not just in South Korea, but also globally. The track has topped the coveted iTunes chart in several countries as well as dominates several South Korean Music charts.

Soon after its release, the single clinched the top of iTunes charts in various countries around the world. As of November 1 KST, ‘POWER’ grabbed the top spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 15 different regions. These included Taiwan, Hong Kong, Finland, Vietnam, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. Moreover, the track dominated the chart in Saudi Arabia, Peru, the Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Macau, Mongolia, and Oman. ‘POWER’ also made it to the top 10 in at least 28 different regions. These included Japan, Norway, Singapore, Ireland, Indonesia, Bahrain, Brazil, Kyrgyzstan, Paraguay, Colombia, Russia, India, and Mexico. Moreover, the track debuted at No. 6 on the iTunes Worldwide chart.

The list of accomplishments doesn’t end here for the BIGBANG member. Keeping his impressive streak alive, ‘POWER’ landed in the top five of Bugs, MelOn, Genie, and Flo. The impressive feat solidifies G-Dragon’s global appeal and popularity in the K-pop scene. Despite being away from solo endeavours for a long time, his comeback track is making loud roars.

The pre-release track comes seven years after his last studio album which released in 2017. Featuring G-Dragon’s quintessential style, the track has peppy and energetic beats and his smooth rap style. Featuring tones of bright colours, the catchy track takes K-pop fans on a nostalgic ride. The singer looks edgy with his layered outfit.

G-Dragon was born as Kwon Ji Yong. He has been a prominent figure in K-pop since he first debuted as the leader of BIGBANG in 2008. The K-pop sensation kickstarted his solo endeavours in 2009 with the release of ‘Heartbreaker.’ Upon release, it became the best-selling album by a K-pop artist at the time. After leaving YG Entertainment, G-Dragon signed with Galaxy Corporation. ‘POWER’ marks his debut release under the new agency.

With the success of BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s ‘POWER,’ fans expect that his upcoming album will also take over the music scene like nothing else.